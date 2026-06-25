Officials gear up for Delhi SIR from June 30

New Delhi More than 13,000 BLOs will undertake door-to-door enumeration during the month-long exercise, officials said. (Representative Photo)

Delhi is set to begin special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 30, for which the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office has been intensifying preparations through training of booth level officers (BLOs), supervisors and political party representatives across all 13 districts.

In a meeting with representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday, CEO Ashok Kumar said the objective of the exercise was to ensure that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll”.

More than 13,000 BLOs will undertake door-to-door enumeration during the month-long exercise, officials said. Officials said training programme for BLOs, BLO supervisors and booth level agents (BLA-1 and BLA-2) of political parties was scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

As part of the exercise, voters would be required to fill an enumeration form containing details related to the previous SIR conducted in 2002. One copy of the form will have to be handed over to the BLO and an acknowledgement obtained, officials said.

According to the guidelines issued for BLOs, online submission of forms through the ECINET portal will not replace physical verification. BLOs have been instructed to carry out mandatory house visits even when forms are submitted online, officials said.

The guidelines require BLOs to verify the voter’s identity, age, address and supporting documents, ensure that all eligible family members are included in the electoral roll and identify cases of absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate voters. Any discrepancy found during verification is to be updated through the BLO application.

The door-to-door survey will continue until July 29, while the draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5. Claims and objections can be filed between August 5 and September 4, following which electoral authorities will dispose of such cases by October 3. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Delhi currently has 15,524,858 registered voters, including 8,349,645 men, 7,173,952 women and 1,261 third-gender voters, according to the electoral roll published during the 2025 assembly elections.