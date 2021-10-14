On Dussehra, RWAs go for light and sound shows to simulate effigy burning

A large number of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi, which also organise localised Dussehra celebrations every year, have cancelled the effigy burning ritual in view of the complete ban on the sale, purchase, storage and use of firecrackers in Delhi to combat air pollution during the winter months. Instead, many of them are planning to go with light and sound shows to simulate the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana.

“During previous years, we burnt the effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and son Meghnad — some of them as tall as 150 feet. This year, we have effigies that are 30-foot tall. We have made light and sound arrangements to act as substitutes for firecrackers. And we are certain people will enjoy the show, but there will be no firecrackers in the light of the ban imposed on account of air pollution, which affects every resident,” said Arjun Kumar, general secretary of the committee that organises the Luv-Kush Ramlila and Dussehra festivities on the Red Fort grounds.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the Dussehra festivities at Red Fort on Friday and participate in the light and sound show to mark effigy burning without firecrackers, said senior functionaries of Delhi’s ruling party, the Aam Aadmi Party.

On Dussehra, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkarna are burnt in public spaces as a symbolic gesture to mark the victory of good over evil. The annual festival is celebrated across the city – in open grounds, marketplaces and parks. While some of the most prominent Dussehra celebrations are organised at Red Fort, Old Delhi, GTB Enclave, Shastri Park, Dwarka, and Rohini, most neighbourhoods host their own festivities, albeit on a much smaller scale.

However, this year many RWAs are giving festivities a miss. “One reason is Covid-19 regulations. Rules stipulate that there should be no overcrowding and complete mask compliance. But what if these violations happen? Who will take the responsibility? Resident bodies are trying to avoid unnecessary risks,” said Saurabh Gandhi, general secretary of United Residents of Delhi, a collective of around 1,800 RWAs in the city.

BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, another collective of resident bodies, said, “Another reason is the ban on firecrackers. People have to suffer because of severe air pollution every year and now they are quite aware of the hazards. Resident welfare groups are doing their best to avoid contributing to pollution. So, most of them are serious about the restrictions.”

The complete ban on fire crackers is part of the Delhi government’s currently applicable action plan to fight air pollution. A similar ban was imposed last year ahead of Diwali. This year, it was imposed in September and will remain in force till December 31, 2021.