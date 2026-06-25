One dead, 2 injured as bus rams taxi, bikes on Delhi flyover

A 27-year-old man was killed and at least two others were seriously injured after an allegedly speeding private bus crashed into a taxi and three motorcycles while descending the Nand Nagri flyover in northeast Delhi on Wednesday night. According to police officers, the injured were admitted to the nearby Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. (Representational image)

According to police officers, the injured were admitted to the nearby Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. DCP (northeast) Rahool Alwal said that at around 9.30pm, the Nand Nagri police station received information regarding a road accident.

“All injured people were immediately shifted to GTB Hospital. One of the motorcyclists, identified as Vinit,27, was declared brought dead by the doctors. The other two injured, Rohit and Suraj, are undergoing treatment,” said DCP Alwal.

The errant driver fled the accident spot, leaving the bus behind. A case has been registered, the police said.