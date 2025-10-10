Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    One dead, four hurt in basement collapse at Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave

    During excavation, a corner concrete pillar along with the basement soil slipped from beneath, causing a portion of the structure to collapse, said police.

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:56 AM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 60-year-old man died while four others sustained injuries after a portion of a basement collapsed on them at a house in southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area Thursday evening. Police said the victims are construction workers, who were setting up the basement of the house when the soil slipped and a portion of the structure fell.

    A local alleged that the construction contractor had placed iron bars on the street and blocked the road. (HT PHOTO)
    A local alleged that the construction contractor had placed iron bars on the street and blocked the road. (HT PHOTO)

    The incident took place around 6 pm at B-5 Block in Safdarjung Enclave.

    Police said a wall collapsed during construction activities. Five of the workers were trapped under the wall. Other workers tried to rescue them. Delhi Fire Services said a call was received at 6.09 pm and a total three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

    The deceased was identified as Hari Mohan, a resident of Madangir. The injured were identified as Pradeep (35), Chiku (43), Babulal (70), and Ashok (46) — are currently undergoing treatment. All were residents of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

    A senior fire official said, “There was a wall collapse. The workers were setting up iron bars to make the foundation above the basement when part of the soil slipped. One of the workers was pulled out by locals nearby. Others were stuck and rescued by our staff after an hour. One person was buried under the soil and iron bar had to be cut with machine to rescue him”

    As per locals, around 22 workers were present at the site.

    DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said, “We were told that four to five people were trapped and two had died. We found the construction work of a basement was in progress. During excavation, a corner concrete pillar along with the basement soil slipped from beneath, causing a portion of the structure to collapse.”

    Police staff, DFS and the Disaster Rescue Team initiated the rescue operation. Four persons were pulled out from the debris and shifted to Sukhmani Hospital, AIIMS and Safdarjung. for treatment. “Two critically injured labourers were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of them was declared brought dead,” said the DCP, adding that they are looking for the owner.

    Yogesh Jha, a local, alleged that the construction contractor had placed iron bars on the street and blocked the road. “This was due to happen as the work was being done in a careless manner. We complained to RWA and owner but no action was taken.There was no safety rule followed.” he said.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/One Dead, Four Hurt In Basement Collapse At Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes