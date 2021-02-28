IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges

It's been one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, and daily cases and death counts have both come down significantly, and scenes of distress in the hospital's corridors and outside morgue have been replaced by talks about the ongoing vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST

At state-run LNJP Hospital, the nerve centre of Delhi's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, many doctors at times had to wear PPE kits for nearly 18 hours to attend to struggling patients in the sweltering heat when its first wave had hit the city and the mortuary was piled up with bodies.

It's been one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, and daily cases and death counts have both come down significantly, and scenes of distress in the hospital's corridors and outside morgue have been replaced by talks about the ongoing vaccination.

It was on March 1 that the first case of Covid-19 was recorded in the city, a few months after the "unpredictable virus" had wreaked havoc in Wuhan in China, where it was first reported globally.

Rohit Datta, a businessman from east Delhi, who had returned from Italy last year, tested positive for the new virus that had left the world puzzled and in a grip of extreme fear.

The world had not seen anything like this before since the Spanish Flu of 1918, and certainly not in India. As the cases began to spiral in large parts of the country, including Delhi, a nationwide lockdown was imposed late March by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

While most people were practically left confined to their houses for several months and work for home became the new normal, healthcare workers faced the heavy brunt of the pandemic, as doctors, nurses, served patients day in and day out, without any weekly breaks, isolated from their family members for days, weeks or even months.

Amit Anand, a 35-year-doctor at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital who has been on duty since the outbreak of the pandemic here, said, "It's one year of Covid in Delhi, and I also met my family back home, after a gap of one year."

The Begusarai native, whose wife also holds an MBBS degree, told PTI, "I met my wife and son, now two-and-a-half years old, in Bokaro this February, and he almost didn't recognise me. The pandemic literally separated us from our families. But we have to do our job, which we have chosen, so that motivated us throughout this very tough period."

LNJP Hospital, now a partial Covid-19 facility, was the first hospital to be converted into a dedicated coronavirus facility in Delhi, and soon Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), GTB Hospital and other government hospitals were also roped in, besides reserving beds in private hospitals to treat increasing number of patients.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its first wave of the infection with 3,947 cases, the highest single-day spike till then.

Delhi went into a war mode, with government efforts to combat the pandemic being led by 'corona warriors' in hospitals in white lab coats and police in streets wearing khaki.

Ritu Saxena, Emergency Department chief, at the hospital, which has treated a record over 11,000 COVID-19 patients till date, recalled that in June when the first wave had hit Delhi, a large number of people were dying daily and bodies would pile up beyond capacity in the mortuary.

"Some doctors at times had to wear PPE (personal protective equipment) kits for 18 hours in a day in harsh summer when temperature had gone above 40 degrees Celsius to attend to patients," she said.

Delhi then battled the second and third waves of the pandemic in September (over 4,000 daily cases multiple times) and November respectively, the latter being the worst this year, but the city known for its resilience, soldiered on and eventually manage to surmount it.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases in Delhi till date was reported on November 11, while on November 19 the city recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the LNJP Hospital and a Covid-19 survivor, says the past one year of battling the pandemic had taught "valuable lessons" to meet the challenges ahead.

"In this period, we also equipped ourselves with more medical infrastructure. So, we had 155 oxygen supply pipe lines in the beginning for beds, besides oxygen cylinders. We expanded it gradually to 1,000, to meet the 2,000-bed requirements. Also, we now know at least something about this virus and its behaviour," he told PTI.

As one year gets over since the outbreak of the pandemic, while deaths have reduced significantly, daily cases have shown an upsurge in the last few days.

Delhi recorded 243 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,909, according to data shared by the city health department.

This was the fourth successive day when daily cases count have stood at the 200-mark or beyond.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh Covid-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

Doctors on Friday warned that the numbers could go up in the coming months.

While the vaccination drive which started on January 16 is currently underway, Kumar urged people to continue to wear masks and adhere to safety norms as the vaccine can only to cut the transmission of the virus.

Asked what was the most memorable moment of this one year gone by, he said, "Entire period will stay with us in our memories, but feted by the government with floral showers from helicopters really touched our heart."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The Capital’s active caseload stands at 1,335 after witnessing a slight jump from 1,307 reported on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST
It's been one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, and daily cases and death counts have both come down significantly, and scenes of distress in the hospital's corridors and outside morgue have been replaced by talks about the ongoing vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Noida metro trains 'skipping' some stations during peak hours; citizens protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Among the stations skipped by the metro train during the peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays) are Sector 101 and Sector 50, which is dedicated to the transgender community, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD bypolls: 32.25% voters turnout till 1:30pm; 38.85% at Kalyanpuri

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The results of these bye-elections are likely to have an impact on the big-ticket 2022 Delhi civic polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
delhi news

19 passengers caught with ammunition at IGI airport this year: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
A senior police official said all such passengers face criminal proceedings under the Arms Act, adding that it was a 'matter of concern' that despite warnings passengers carry ammunition, knowingly or unknowingly, with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thermal guns are being used to measure temperature of each voter and masks and sanitiser bottles being provided at polling stations, an official said.(PTI)
Thermal guns are being used to measure temperature of each voter and masks and sanitiser bottles being provided at polling stations, an official said.(PTI)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
By 11:30am, the overall turnout across the five wards was 20.38 per cent, with Kalyanpur ward recording the maximum 25.69 per cent, a senior official of the State Election Commission in Delhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
delhi news

10 police teams to probe woman death stabbed for resisting snatching

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:01 AM IST
In the last six days, Delhi recorded more than 200 new infections for four straight days, between February 24-27. The number of daily deaths, though, has been less than five on five out of six days, with no fatality on Feb 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People outside a polling booth in Delhi's Trilokpuri on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
People outside a polling booth in Delhi's Trilokpuri on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
elections

Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Four of the five wards fell vacant after their incumbent councillors were elected as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislators in the assembly polls whereas the by-election in Shalimar Bagh was necessitated after the death of councillor Renu Jaju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
education

DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Addressing the ceremony, Delhi University acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 AM IST
The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building. The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
delhi news

Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:56 AM IST
Polling will start at 7.30am and end at 5.30pm, and the results will be declared on March 3. The Aam Aadmi Party won four of these five wards in the 2017 MCD elections, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party retain all the three civic bodies in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:42 AM IST
The city’s average positivity has increased to 0.32% over the last seven days, in comparison to 0.25% the week before and 0.21% the week before that. Although the increase is minor, experts worry it may be indicative of an increase in virus transmission in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac