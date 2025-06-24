Only 101 of Delhi’s nearly 900 CGHS have fire NOC: DFS

Only 101 of the 898 cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) in Delhi — or barely one in nine — have a valid fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC), according to data from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Fire at an apartment building in Dwarka Sector 13 on June 10. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

An additional 73 societies have applied for new licences or renewals, but these have been put on hold after inspections revealed major “safety shortcomings”, according to a DFS report on the matter.

DFS officials said that despite repeated warnings, most societies have either failed to apply for fire safety clearance or allowed their certifications to lapse. The officials added that “majority” of the remaining 724 societies have never applied for a fire safety certificate at all.

Cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) are resident-run housing complexes developed under the cooperative model, where ownership and management are collectively handled by members and bodies such as resident welfare associations.

According to the National Cooperative Database under the Union ministry of cooperation, Delhi has 898 functional CGHS. CGHS buildings are spread across the city, with a large concentration in southwest Delhi (317), east Delhi (227), and northwest Delhi (166), according to the database.

“Of the 898 registered CGHS in Delhi, only 101 have a fire NOC. Another 73 have applied but were found with major lapses during inspections — such as blocked staircases and exits, non-functional fire equipment, or inaccessible entrances,” said a senior fire official.

More than two dozen criteria are checked during inspections which include exits, ventilation, fire safety equipment, working motor, electricity unit position, high-tension wire position, basement exits, lift system, staircases and terrace access etc.

Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services, said the NOC is valid for five years, and buildings that are rejected during inspections can reapply after fixing the problems.

From January to May 31 this year, only 26 fire safety certificates were issued to CGHS buildings while 22 applications were rejected, DFS data accessed by HT showed. In 2024, 53 FSCs were issued while 45 societies faced rejection. In 2023, just 22 NOCs were granted, while six applications were turned down.

Fire officials said these multi-storey buildings — many of which are over 15 metres tall — are required to have valid fire NOCs under safety norms, yet most fall short of even basic compliance.

DFS officials said most societies neglect even basic preparedness, such as installing and maintaining fire extinguishers or clearing escape routes. “Many of these societies wait until there is a tragedy. That’s when the panic starts and applications begin to come in,” said an official.

The concern has grown after a fatal fire on June 10 in a CGHS building in Sector 13, Dwarka. A man, his daughter, and nephew died after jumping from their ninth-floor balcony to escape the flames. The fire department confirmed that the society’s NOC had expired in 2016, and firefighting systems like hoses and extinguishers were missing or non-functional.

Police said that the complex was built by a housing society over 25 years ago after which the upkeep and maintenance of the apartment complex is to be done by the RWA.