Original Sheesh Mahal gets heritage makeover

Replacing damaged red sandstone with new ones closely mimicking Mughal-era structures, undertaking lime punning with a mixture matching the original composition and redesigning fading patterns of walls — the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun the second leg of its restoration work of the 17th century Sheesh Mahal in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh. In June 2024, ASI began the first phase of conservation work at the site, which included stabilising the structure of the Sheesh Mahal. (HT PHOTO)

The Sheesh Mahal, occupying the farther end of the Shalimar Garden, also known as the Shalimar Bagh, is one of the structures located in the complex, which is believed to have originally covered about 150 acres.

This is the “original” Sheesh Mahal, which was at the centre of a political showdown in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections held in February 2025, as it lent its name to a moniker given by the Bharatiya Janata Party to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 9, Flag Staff Road.

In June 2024, ASI began the first phase of conservation work at the site, which included stabilising the structure of the Sheesh Mahal.

“Now, we are focusing on replacing damaged stones and restoring as much of the original design as possible,” said an ASI official aware of the matter.

During HT’s visit in June 2024, when the conservation work was just about to start, the structure was crumbling with broken red sandstone and fading patterns on the walls.

ASI says it is now replacing the faded patterns with similar designs which represent flower motifs.

The original structure was built with red sandstone and lakhori brick (flat, thin, and red burnt-clay bricks), both of which were common building blocks in structures from the Mughal era. Broken patches are being replaced with similar red sandstones.

“They which were fragile and flaking at places. In several parts of the structure, the lakhori bricks used had also come loose, and those have been replaced as well. There is also evidence of some old designs. The thickness and design of the original brick have been replicated using dasa stone in the entire structure,” the ASI official added. According to the official, dasa stone refers to the layer of brick used for panel work on top of the original structure.

Flaking plastering has also been renewed and work on exposed bricks has been done. The ASI official said that header stones have been used to support gaps in the structure. The agency will also work on the currently non-functional fountain area which lies in front of the structure .

The official said, “ASI is working with a lot of archival materials and heritage consultants. Once we have a full picture of how it used to work and how we can restore it, this work will also be done.”

Believed to have been built by Mughal king Shah Jahan, the ASI listing of the Shalimar Garden mentions that “the garden, originally known as the ‘Aizzabad Bagh, was named after his mistress ‘Aizzu’n-Nisa Begam”. The listing also mentions that it originally consisted of an enclosure with a palace in the centre, called the Shish Mahal, now surviving in parts.

“There were some other buildings, but they have all disappeared,” it says.

Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb crowned himself at the Shalimar Bagh on July 31,1658 and later used it as his country house, said the ASI official quoted above. The site was also used extensively during British times, the official added.

Among the structures restored at the site is a stone structure which has twelve doors, and hence called Bara Dari (12 doors). Near the backside of the Sheesh Mahal lies a well, which has been cleaned desilted. Officials said it is full of water and fully functional.

“The Archaeological Survey of India has recently undertaken conservation work at the Baradari and Tank of Sheesh Mahal, in Delhi, as well as the surrounding structures within the complex. This includes the application of 3mm thick lime punning with special mortar mix of lime, gur, gum, batash, marble dust and methi dana — matching the original composition. Old, decayed plaster was removed,” ASI said in a recent post on X.

It added:“Additionally, the structural conservation of the Sheesh Mahal and adjoining well includes recessed pointing of Lakhori brick masonry using lime mortar mixed with adhesive materials. Raking out of old mortar, cleaning, watering and finishing the surface over an area of approximately 150 metres in length and up to 6 metres in height. Plastering and replacement of damaged stonework, including slabs and dasa stone facings on the northern elevation…These efforts are part of ASI’s commitment to protect India’s heritage.”

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is responsible for maintaining the Shalimar Garden. An official said that almost 95% of the beautification work at the site is done. DDA has also converted a small structure near the entrance into a cafe.

“This was one of the remaining structures inside the complex. We have turned this into a book cafe. It is almost ready and will be opened soon,” the official added.