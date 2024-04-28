 Over 15,000 people fined for using phones while driving in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 15,000 people fined for using phones while driving in Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Apr 29, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Police penalized 15,846 people for using phones while driving till April 15, a 149% increase compared to last year. Top circles: Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar, Kalkaji.

One-hundred and fifty people have been penalised every day this year so far for using phones while driving, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday, adding that a total of 15,846 people were prosecuted till April 15.

The Delhi Traffic Police has observed a disturbing surge in the use of phones while driving. (Representational image)
The Delhi Traffic Police has observed a disturbing surge in the use of phones while driving. (Representational image)

According to the data shared by the traffic police, the number this year has increased as at least 60 people were penalised last year during the corresponding time from January 1 to April 15.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“As part of our proactive approach to enhancing road safety, we have initiated a targeted crackdown against individuals using phones while driving. The offenders are issued challans according to traffic regulations to deter such behaviour and promote responsible driving habits,” said a senior police officer aware of the matter.

Last year, the number of people penalised for using phones was 6,369 till April 15. Officials said this implies there has been a surge of 149% in prosecution this year within the first three-and-a-half months.

According to traffic police statistics, the Punjabi Bagh traffic circle topped the list of 10 circles that reported the most number of challans against people caught using phones while driving this year. The circle reported 845 such challans and was followed by the Tilak Nagar and the Kalkaji traffic circles which reported 810 and 797 challans, respectively, against violators.

The Najafgarh traffic circle stood at the bottom of the list with 507 such challans. The other traffic circles between Kalkaji and Najafgarh were Nangloi (772), Karol Bagh (675), Defence Colony (670), Sangam Vihar (662), Dwarka (556), and Safdarjung Enclave (522).

There are 50 traffic circles in Delhi out of which New Delhi accommodates the most at six circles. Each circle is headed by an inspector-level officer. The traffic police have not shared the top 10 list of traffic circles that reported the most penalties against people found using phones while driving.

The officer added that in recent months, the Delhi Traffic Police observed a disturbing surge in the use of phones while driving. “The use of phones while driving poses a severe threat to road safety and contributes significantly to distracted driving. It increases the risk of accidents manyfold. Taking the issue into consideration, the traffic police have intensified their enforcement efforts to curb this hazardous behaviour, he said.

Special commissioner of police (traffic zone-II) HGS Dhaliwal said that apart from cracking down on violators, the traffic police has also conducted a detailed analysis of the challans issued to identify the top 10 traffic circles with the most number of violations.

“By highlighting the regions with the highest frequency of such traffic violations, the study enables focused enforcement actions to increase road safety and adherence to traffic regulations. The traffic police are actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving and the legal consequences associated with this offense” added Dhaliwal.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

News / Cities / Delhi / Over 15,000 people fined for using phones while driving in Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On