Over 16 lakh vehicle owners in Delhi may face penalty up to 10,000. Details

The Delhi government last month started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates, asking them to get one or face penalty. If vehicles without valid PUC are caught plying on the roads, the owners may face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to ₹10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act. According to an official estimate, about 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars were plying in the national national capital without a valid PUC as of July 18, according to a PTI report.

An official said that the state government has sent reminders on the mobile numbers of nearly 14 lakh vehicle owners asking them to get the PUC certificate.

"The pollution season is approaching within two-three months and we have to ensure that we reduce vehicular pollution to some extent. Warning people to get a valid PUC is a step in that direction," PTI quoted an official as saying.

What about the vehicles not plying on roads?

There is a legal provision which exempts vehicles that are not plying on roads from penalty. The official cited an example of a retired Army colonel who had written to the transport department saying that his son was abroad and his vehicle was standing in their garage.

"So of course, the vehicles that are not plying on the roads are not required to get PUC, but vehicles found plying on the roads without a valid PUC will be prosecuted," he added, as quoted by PTI.

Motor vehicles are required to carry a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of the period of one year from the date of its first registration, according to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The PUC certificates of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant

The PUC certificates four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles remains valid for one year and for other vehicles, it is three months.

The real-time PUC certification integrated with the vehicle registration database has improved the credibility by reducing human intervention and helps in identifying polluting vehicles for necessary punitive action, officials said. Last year, over 60 lakh certificates were issued owing to strict enforcement of PUC norms by the Transport department, officials added.

Government authorised pollution checking centres and fee

Over 900 pollution checking centres set up at petrol pumps and workshops are spread all over the city. The fee for pollution checking for petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is ₹60. It is ₹80 for four-wheeled vehicles and ₹100 for diesel vehicles.

