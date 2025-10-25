Over 200 Delhi schools subject to bomb threat, later declared hoax

New Delhi

Over 200 schools across the Capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, leading to the deployment of bomb disposal squad, crime branch police and other personnel, who declared the same a hoax by Friday noon.

Two senior police officers in Dwarka and outer Delhi said the emails were sent to multiple schools in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The email, sent to the schools at 2.57am and accessed by HT, read, “To the IT administration of the buildings, I am the child of prophecy, born with the divine purpose of terror, I am the one who turns fantasy into reality, my presence alone brings unease, and my appearance carries the heavy weight of hatred, throughout the universe and hell, I alone am the limitless one, I am the reincarnated devil on Earth, my soul bloodthirsty for spirits, my alias goes by 4zurf, I am the owner of cyber terrorist group known as terrorizers 111, we have placed C4 explosives around your building, you have 24 hours to react or face the blood pool.”

Police said that schools that checked the email by morning evacuated the children.

“We did not receive calls from 200+ schools. Reasons for this could be that many schools either ignored the mail or did not see it. Or the email IDs mentioned in the mail are not accurate and did not reach school admin. The sender has not been identified yet. It looks like a prank by a youth. Cyber teams are on the case,” an officer handling the matter said.

The principal of Ahlcon International School, Sanjay Yadav, said that the email of the school to which the bomb threat had been sent “is no longer in use”.

Rajkumar Khurana, the founder and managing director of the Shanti Gyan school, said that they had seen the email around 8.15am on Friday.

“We immediately informed all the teachers of the school. Following the standard operating procedure, we assembled all the children in the open ground, and informed the police and the fire department. Around 10am, normal classes resumed after police confirmed that no bomb had been found,” Khurana said, adding that parents had not been informed to avoid creating panic.