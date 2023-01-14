Home / Cities / Delhi News / Over 5,000 teacher posts vacant in Delhi govt schools:RTI reply

Over 5,000 teacher posts vacant in Delhi govt schools:RTI reply

delhi news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 11:28 PM IST

The education department clarified that the number of vacant posts did not mean that teachers were not available in schools as a large number of guest teachers have been posted to fill in for regular teachers

A senior government official in the DoE, who is familiar with the matter said, the high number of vacant posts did not mean that teachers were not available at schools. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
A senior government official in the DoE, who is familiar with the matter said, the high number of vacant posts did not mean that teachers were not available at schools. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
BySadia Akhtar

Delhi government schools continue to have a high number of vacant teaching posts, especially for the subjects of maths and science, information sourced through a Right to Information application has revealed. A senior education department government official, however, clarified that the number of vacant posts did not mean that teachers were not available in schools as the directorate of education (DoE) had posted a large number of guest teachers to fill in for regular teachers.

As per information furnished by the DoE, in response to an application filed by education activist Munazza, the maximum number of vacant posts (excluding guest teachers) are for maths and science.

As on December 27, 2022, the number of vacant posts for maths stood at 3,084 while that for science was 2,588, the DoE said. For English and Hindi, the number of vacant posts stood at 2,053 and 1,089, respectively.

“The RTI data shows that there are a large number of teaching posts still vacant. The said vacancies must be advertised by the DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Boar) as soon as possible and age relaxation must be given to all aspirants as was done by other states,” said Munazza, who filed the RTI.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is responsible for recruiting teachers for Delhi government schools. As per the information furnished under the RTI, a requisition of 616 vacancies has been sent to DSSSB which are under consideration. The matter of sending more requisitions to DSSSB is also under process, DoE said in its response.

A senior government official in the DoE, who is familiar with the matter said, the high number of vacant posts did not mean that teachers were not available at schools. “The gap is filled by guest teachers. Around 16,000 guest teachers are posted in schools currently. We pst guest teachers to fulfil the requirement of regular teachers to the maximum extent possible,” said the official., asking not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out