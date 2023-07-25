Zero rain despite a yellow alert in Delhi, showers likely today

Delhi did not record any showers on Tuesday too despite overcast skies and a forecast for rain which was expected to bring relief from the persistent high humidity and above-normal temperatures that have made days sultry. Moderate rainfall is likely on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The humidity levels on Tuesday oscillated between 60 and 83%. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C, a degree above normal, but 2.2 degrees lower than Monday’s maximum.

Owing to these conditions, Delhi’s wet bulb temperature — used to indicate whether the human body can effectively cool itself — was 29.7°C on Tuesday at 2:30 pm. It was 29.5°C at the same time on Monday. Delhi’s heat index (HI), or “real feel” of temperature. meanwhile, stood at 46°C in comparison to Monday’s 50°C.

Moderate rainfall is likely on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast, owing to the monsoon trough moving northwards and further being aided by a western disturbance.It is also expected to lead to a fall in temperature, weather officials said.

“While no rain was recorded at any Delhi weather station till 5.30pm, there are chances of rain in the early hours of Wednesday. During the day too, some rain activity is expected, with moderate rainfall being recorded at some stations,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

He added that moisture in the region was gradually increasing, owing to a western disturbance also beginning to influence northwest India, with chances of moderate rainfall in place till Friday.

“The monsoon trough has started making its way towards Delhi again and this western disturbance will also add moisture. The rain will bring a further drop in temperatures,” he added.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday stood at 28.3°C, which too was a degree above normal. Forecast for Wednesday shows the maximum and minimum is likely to hover around 34 and 26°C, respectively.

Despite a lull in rain activity, Safdarjung so far this month has recorded 331.5mm of rainfall. This is already in excess of the monthly long period average (LPA) of 209.7mm. Delhi has only crossed 300mm thrice in the last 15 years. In 2021, 507.1mm was recorded in July and in 2013, Delhi received 340.5mm through the month.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Tuesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 102 (moderate), according to the Central Pollution Control Board, a deterioration from Monday’s reading of 77 (satisfactory). Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi — a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences— shows that the AQI is likely to return to the “satisfactory” range by Wednesday after rainfall.

