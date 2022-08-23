Overcast sky in Delhi, light rain expected: IMD
According to Met officials, the maximum temperature may hover around 35°C, while the minimum will be around 27°C on Tuesday
Delhi is likely to see very light rainfall with overcast skies on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The national Capital could also see strong gusty winds with a speed of 35-45km/hr.
According to Met officials, the maximum temperature may hover around 35°C, while the minimum will be around 27°C on Tuesday.
The maximum temperature on Monday was 36.1°C, two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature on Monday stood at 27.6°C.
Delhi is unlikely to see significant showers until the next two days, the officials from the weather department said.
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 92.
On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 104 in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Monday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ air quality is expected till Thursday.
“For the next three days (Tuesday-Thursday) peak wind speed is likely to be around 16-38 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected drizzle/trace rain spells,” said the forecast.
