Overnight rains add to cooling effect in Delhi, light spells may continue today
With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards north India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a wet and cool Sunday morning. Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday – four degrees below Saturday’s minimum and three notches below normal for this time of the year. Safdarjung, representational of Delhi’s weather, received 0.2mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 am, with another 0.4mm in the next three hours to make it 30mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period since 8.30 am on Saturday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows while the Ridge station has received 34.3mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Lodhi road recorded 28mm, Ayanagar 21.1mm and Palam 12.8mm. With this spell, Safdarjung has so far recorded 153.7mm of rainfall in July – an excess over the normal mark of 108.1mm until July 17. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm.
Met officials said that while the monsoon trough had been over central India over the last one week, an active phase of the monsoon is set to return over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR over the next five days. “The trough was passing through central India earlier and this was why Gujarat was receiving so much rain. A shift of the monsoon trough towards the north is again likely to bring northwest India into an active phase and light to moderate rainfall could be seen in the next three to five days,” an official said.
Prior to Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, Delhi had only been receiving isolated drizzle activity, with some parts receiving moderate spells. So far this year, Delhi has only recorded one ‘heavy’ rainfall spell at Safdarjung, coming in a 24-hour window between June 30 and July 1, when Delhi recorded 117.2mm.
IMD has forecast light rainfall for the city for Sunday, while drizzle activity is forecast for Monday. Delhi’s maximum is expected to be around the 36-degree mark today, similar to Saturday’s high of 36.5 degrees Celsius.
In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) dropped down to a reading of 57 (satisfactory) at 10 am on Sunday – an improvement from a reading of 81 at 4 pm on Saturday. Agencies forecast the AQI to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ range due to strong winds and rain expected to continue over the next few days.
West Bengal: 65 black fever cases reported from 11 districts
65 cases of Kala Azar or black fever have been reported from 11 districts in West Bengal over the past few weeks, officials of the state health department said. In India, Kala Azar cases are mainly reported from 54 districts in four states – Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In West Bengal it is endemic to 11 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district.
Bengaluru top cop's prompt response to tweet over new rule on stopping vehicles
Bengaluru's top cop on Saturday yet again reiterated the instruction to the city traffic police to not stop a vehicle unless a violation was made. After a twitter user complained about vehicles being stopped by traffic police even after the new rule, the commissioner warned of strict action. Earlier on June 27, Karnataka director general of police, Praveen Sood, said that no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted.
Watch: Bengaluru railway staff saves man from getting run over by train
A video from Bengaluru has been shared by the ministry of railways that shows a man being saved from the tracks just seconds before a train came speeding by. In the 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the KR Puram station in Bengaluru - were seen walking on platform when one of them suddenly turned around and saw the man who slipped and fell while trying to climb to the platform.
Karnataka will be malaria-free by 2025: Health minister K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country. "I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.
