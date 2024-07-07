Pakistan diplomat’s staffer booked in Delhi for molesting colleague

A 54-year-old staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly molesting another staffer at a diplomat’s residence, said police on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Tilak Marg area on June 28, with the FIR lodged last week. Police will question the diplomat and other witnesses at the Pakistan High Commission. (File Photo)

The accused, a Pakistani national, worked as a cook at the diplomat’s residence. He has allegedly been sent back to Pakistan, and his current whereabouts are unknown, police added.

Meanwhile, the victim works at the diplomat’s residence as a house help. She is hails from Delhi and was residing at the servant quarters of the building. On June 28, police said she approached the diplomat’s family about the incident.“She alleged that the accused molested her and harassed her, trying to force himself upon her, but she resisted,” said an officer aware of the case.

Read Here: Wanted Pro-Khalistan leader Gajinder Singh dies in Pakistan

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged, as the incident occurred before the implementation of the new law code. The accused has been booked under sections pertaining to molestation at Tilak Marg police station.

The investigating officer added, “We found that the accused came to India from Pakistan in February. We’ve been informed that he was sent back to Pakistan following the complaint, but this has yet to be verified. We will question the diplomat and other witnesses at the Pakistan High Commission...”

Police are also investigating whether the accused has diplomatic immunity and have written to senior officers for details on the accused. Another officer added, “We cannot reveal much details... We are continuing to probe the matter.”