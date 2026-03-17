Panel says 28 trees illegally felled, damaged at Chhatarpur farm

A panel appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found that 28 trees were illegally felled or damaged at a farm in Chhatarpur in violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. The committee recommended imposition of environmental compensation of ₹1 lakh for each tree felled (HT)

The issue goes back to October last year when a local approached the forest department alleging that trees were being illegally cut on the property. The department issued a restraining order. However, in January, the resident filed a petition claiming the felling had continued despite the order.

NGT then constituted a joint committee to examine the matter. In its report dated March 6, the district magistrate said that the panel carried out a site inspection on February 13 and “found that 28 trees were illicitly felled, damaged, or subjected to attempted felling without obtaining prior permission”.

The committee recommended imposition of environmental compensation of ₹1 lakh for each tree felled, in accordance with Supreme Court directions, along with immediate protective and remedial measures for the remaining trees, the report said.

It also noted that the area tree officer has issued an interim order directing the farm owner to undertake plantation of 250 saplings of native species as compensatory plantation.

The panel comprised the deputy conservator of forests (south), a representative of the regional office of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change in Lucknow, and the district magistrate of south district.