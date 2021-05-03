Partly cloudy sky in Delhi; AQI remains in moderate category

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.8°C and the maximum temperature was 39.5°C – one degree above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 196. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 174, which is the higher end of the moderate category.

Also Read | Delhi L-G seeks action plan on shortage of beds, oxygen amid Covid-19 surge

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Satellite fire data indicate effective fire counts have decreased and around 700 which are mainly wheat crop burning in the northern part of India. Model trajectory and transport-level wind direction are not very favourable for fire-related intrusion, which has led to improvements in air quality in Delhi. SAFAR Model forecast improved wind speed and good ventilation for the next two days. Hence, AQI is likely to improve and stay in the moderate category for the next two days.”