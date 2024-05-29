Peak power demand hits new high of 8,302MW as humid day torments Delhi dwellers

Record daytime temperature in Delhi pushed power demand, which already peaked past previous highs earlier this month, further northwards, as the Capital recorded a power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) at 3.36pm on Wednesday, according to the state load despatch centre (SLDC) data. A woman washes her face in an attempt to cool herself from scorching sun. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

This was higher than the previous record demand of 8,000MW that was recorded on May 22. This was also the twelfth day in a row that Delhi’s peak power demand was over 7,000MW. In contrast, the peak demand crossed 7,000MW just once in May 2023. Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was 7,438 MW.

“The fact that the Delhi’s power distribution network has been able to sustain this prolonged high demand for power shows its robustness,” a discom official, on condition of anonymity, said.

The official said that barring 2023, when Delhi’s demand peaked in August, it usually peaks in June-end or early July, when humidity is high.

However, residents across the city reported power cuts, with no prior intimation or information about the same.

There were multiple complaints from Chhatarpur about hours-long power outages.

S Akhtar Iman, a resident of Chhatarpur said that there were more than four hours of power cut from morning on Wednesday. “They should tell us just when power will come back. Election has ended and common people are facing such problems in hot temperatures,” he said.

Suraj Pandey, another resident of Chhatarpur, took to social media platform X to complain about power cuts, alleging a 12-hour-long outage over the past few days.

Residents of Uttam Nagar, central Delhi and parts of Rohini also complained of outages.

Atul Goyal, who heads the United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), said that central Delhi areas of Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar suffered multiple instances of power outages, usually lasting one to two hours. “Over the past week, there have been many instances of power outages, but power failures may be due to load related issues and they were rectified in an hour or so,” Goyal said.

Ranbir Singh Solanki, the president of the Madhu Vihar colonies welfare association, which covers over two dozen unauthorised colonies of southwest Delhi, said that the area was suffering from a shortage of water and power. “The area has seen many power cuts at night over the past five days. These outages were mostly 30-40 minutes long,” he said.

Discom officials said heatwave was not letting distribution network to cool, causing sporadic localised trips and faults. These were addressed on priority, they said.

Officials of Tata DDL, which supplies power to north Delhi, said there was not cut or outage in areas under their jurisdiction.

Delhi’s discoms said a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models – which forecast the expected demand in the coming days, along with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), which allow discoms to source power, are helping them cope with this increased demand.

A PPA is a long-term electricity supply agreement between two parties, mostly between an electricity producer and a distributor or discom. Delhi’s discoms have PPAs with over 40 power plants across the country, through which electricity is sourced. BSES, which supplies electricity to parts of south, west, east and central Delhi through its subsidiaries BRPL and BYPL, said they successfully met a peak power demand of 3,643MW and 1,947MW in their respective jurisdictions.

While a chunk of BSES’s power comes from PPAs, it also has significant green power flowing into the grid. It receives around 840MW of solar power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), and around 500MW of wind power, 546MW of hydropower and 40MW from Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants. In addition, 160 MW is generated through rooftop solar panels installed under its jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for Tata Power DDL, which supplies power to north Delhi, said it handled its all-time high demand of 2,339MW without outage or network constraints.

“The persistent heatwave across north India is leading to a sharp demand surge for electricity in the national capital. The peak power demand in Delhi hit a new record of 8,302MW. At Tata Power-DDL’s end, we successfully met our highest-ever peak power demand of 2,339MW,” the spokesperson said.