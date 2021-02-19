IND USA
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vechicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vechicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Petrol price crosses 90-mark, diesel at 80.60 per litre in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at 90.19 and 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:33 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at 90.19 and 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday.

The price of petrol was increased by 31 paise while that of diesel by 33 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per litre on petrol and 4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to 769 per cylinder.

petrol prices in delhi
