Petrol price crosses 90-mark, diesel at 80.60 per litre in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at ₹90.19 and ₹80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday.

The price of petrol was increased by ₹31 paise while that of diesel by ₹33 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol and ₹4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by ₹50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to ₹769 per cylinder.

