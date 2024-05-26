Plan to set up polling booths in Gurugram condos pays off

Gurugram A family takes a group selfie after cast their vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in a condominium at Sohna Road Sector-49 in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The Gurugram district administration set up 52 polling stations at community centres and clubs within residential and plotted colonies for the elections on Saturday, in a bid to ensure that residents of condominiums and high-rise buildings turn out to actively vote.

The polling booths at several condos recorded long queues, with a majority of electors stating that they felt comfortable and safe while voting inside their respective complexes.

Akshat Gupta, a resident of Essel Tower — the queue at the polling booth in the society stretched out to MG Road as early as 8am — said that opening polling station inside the condominium has made it very easy to vote. “Earlier we had to go to polling station near Galleria Market, find parking, and wait for a long time to cast a vote. Here, we can just walk home. There is no hassle,” Gupta said.

According to the administration, a key reason for setting up polling stations inside condos was that in the past few elections, the turnout of electors in Gurugram’s urban areas was significantly low compared to HSVP sectors and rural areas.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the move proved successful, as the voter turnout at condos was higher compared to previous years. “I visited some condominiums and found brisk voting happening there. We will hold a review meeting to extend this concept, and more booths will be set in condominiums in future elections,” he said.

The RWA of Sare Homes in Sector 92 said 551 out of the 750 registered electors turned out on Saturday. “This is almost 75% polling, and it is only due to the fact that a polling station was opened inside the complex. People from neighbouring societies also voted comfortably at our club,” said Pravin Malik, president of the Sare Homes RWA.

Dr Rajiv Sinha, president of the Essel Towers RWA, said that 606 people out of 1278 voted in this election. “In the last assembly election, our voting count was only 25%,” he said.

A major benefit of setting up polling stations inside the condominiums was that RWAs actively participated in the electoral process, making arrangements for comfortable polling.

Amit Jindal, president of the Vipul Greens RWA — where two polling booths were set up — said that they provided drinking water, ORS, healthcare arrangements, and also repeatedly mobilised residents to cast their votes.

“Around 1,400 voters cast their votes out of the 2600 registered voters, and efforts made by the RWA were successful,” Jindal said, adding that opening more polling stations in condominiums will definitely boost voting.

However, voters at some condos complained about the slow pace of voting, and called for more EVMs at polling stations.

Sidharth Sant, a resident of Essel Towers, said there should have been more than one EVM machine at the polling station to make it quicker for people to vote. “Right now, it is taking more time for people to vote. Another EVM could have helped,” he said.

“Things can become better if the communication with the authorities improves. We had to make last minute arrangements but still the vote percentage was around 60%, which is significant,” Sumit Ahuja, RWA general secretary at Tulip White in Sector 69, said.