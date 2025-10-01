PM Modi takes part in Durga Puja prayers at CR Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening visited the Kali Bari temple in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan (CR) Park and performed the ashtami aarti on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. PM Modi at the Kalibari temple in CR Park on Tuesday. (ANI)

Officials from the Kali Bari organising committee said the Prime Minister reached the temple around 6.40pm, first offered prayers at the Kali temple before proceeding to the adjoining pandal in a car, where the traditional evening aarti was being held.

“He stayed for around 20 minutes, performed the rituals and later waved to the crowd before leaving,” an official present at the site said.

The temple complex, which houses three shrines such as the Kali temple, Shiva temple and Radha Krishna temple was under heavy security cover since the afternoon, with visitors being frisked and allowed only after multiple checks. Only devotees pre-approved by the PM’s team were allowed in the pandal.

While New Delhi Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj was already at the premises, PM Modi was accompanied by chief minister Rekha Gupta during the rituals. No other officials, party functionaries or members of the puja committee were allowed to approach him inside the sanctum.

An official statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned, “The Prime Minister noted that the celebrations there truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in our society.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi also posted about the visit on X. “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. Prayed for everyone’s happiness and wellbeing.”

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Bengali heartland of the Capital comes at a time when Durga Puja festivities are at their peak, with pandals hosting thousands of devotees every evening.

Due to strict traffic restrictions during the PM visit, heavy snarls were seen on Outer Ring Road from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and CR Park Main Road. Traffic police also issued advisories regarding diversions along the Outer Ring Road under Panchsheel, IIT and Nehru Place Flyovers, with alternate routes on MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road.