PM Modi to be chief guest at DU's valedictory ceremony

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The valedictory ceremony, part of DU’s centenary celebrations, will be held at the multipurpose hall of the sports complex of the university

The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of its centenary celebrations to be held on June 30, with Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to also join the celebrations as the guest of honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at Delhi University’s valedictory ceremony on June 30. (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at Delhi University’s valedictory ceremony on June 30. (REUTERS)

“The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji will be the chief guest of the programme on this occasion. Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meanwhile be the guest of honour,” the university’s PRO, Anoop Lather said in a statement on Thursday, stating the valedictory ceremony will be held at the multipurpose hall of the sports complex of the University.

DU was established on May 1, 1922. All through last year, the centenary year celebrations were organised by the University to celebrate 100 years of its establishment. Last year, an inaugural ceremony of its centenary celebration was organised on May 1, 2022, with Venkaiah Naidu, the then vice president of India, acting as chief guest, alongside Pradhan acting as the guest of honour.

“Several programmes have been organised during the year-long centenary celebrations,” Lather added.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
