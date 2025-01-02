PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Delhi on Friday

NEW DELHI: In the run up to the upcoming Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in early February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development projects on Friday beginning with a visit to an apartment complex built for slum dwellers in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO/ANI)

The inauguration of the projects comes ahead of the PM’s first election rally in Delhi expected on Sunday. The rally was initially scheduled for the last Sunday of December but was deferred in view of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s death.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will visit Ashok Vihar where he will hand over the keys to flats at Swabhimaan Apartments that were constructed as in-situ rehabilitation for residents of the slum cluster.

The statement said PM Modi will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the slum dwellers. Eligible beneficiaries will have to pay ₹1.42 lakh as nominal contribution and ₹30,000 as maintenance for five years for every ₹25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government.

“The inauguration of the newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful in-situ slum rehabilitation project by the Delhi Development Authority,” the PMO statement said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last won the Delhi assembly elections in 1993 when the assembly and the chief minister’s post was restored. The Congress won the next three assembly elections before the newly minted Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the largest party in its debut performance in 2013, and after a short spell of President’s Rule, managed to sweep the 2015 and 2020 elections.

In the high-stake battle for Delhi this time, the BJP has been targeting the incumbent AAP, accusing it of failing to deliver on key promises; corruption and administrative deficiencies. It has also blamed the Delhi government’s “freebies” policy, arguing that it has burdened the city’s finances.

The BJP has been attacking AAP over its promise to launch Mahila Samman Yojana, which will entitle women to financial assistance of ₹2,100 per month, and the Sanjeevani scheme, which promises free health care to seniors, in Delhi. The BJP and the Congress claim that an exercise to register people under these schemes was aimed at mining their personal data.

Apart from handing over keys to flats in Ashok Vihar, PM Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects, the World Trade Centre at Narouji Nagar and the residential accommodation (type two) at Sarojini Nagar for central government employees

“The WTC has been built by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with the state of the art, commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities. The project incorporates green building practices with provision for zero discharge concept, solar energy generation and rate mode water harvesting,” the statement said.

In Sarojini Nagar, the new quarters spread over 28 towers will have over 2500 residential units with modern amenities. The project design incorporates rainwater harvesting, sewage entry, water treatment, plants and solar powered waste compactor.

PM Modi will also inaugurate CBSE integrated office complex at Dwarka, which has been built at around ₹300 crore which includes offices, auditoriums, comprehensive water management system. He will also lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over ₹600 crore, which includes a new academic Block in Eastern campus at Surajmal Vihar and an academic Block in the Western campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura.