Police arrest man who tried to break open ATM in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

Police have arrested a man who tried to break open an ATM in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Saturday. They said he allegedly used a frying pan and a pair of pliers to try to break it open, but did not succeed.

Police identified the accused as one Deepak Ram (21), and said that they received a PCR call regarding the incident in the Green Park Extension area. The caller told them he saw a man inside the ATM cabin trying to break the machine to steal cash. He tried to overpower him but during the scuffle, Ram escaped.

DCP (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said that they immediately registered an FIR and a team scanned footage from at least 250 CCTV cameras in the area. They then ascertained his location caught him after a chase of almost 100 metres.

“He was arrested and admitted that he tried to break open the ATM. He used to work as a cook. Last month, when he lost his job, he started committing petty crimes to make money,” said DCP Sharma.