Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Police arrest two men for robbing wine shop of 6.5 lakhs

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 05:48 am IST

The accused allegedly broke into the wine shop wearing masks, equipped with a drilling machine and rods.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested two men in connection with a case where unknown persons drilled a hole inside a wine shop in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on the night of July 30, and fled with 6.5 lakhs in cash.

Police stated that they had been planning the burglary for several weeks.
Police stated that they had been planning the burglary for several weeks.

The accused allegedly broke into the wine shop wearing masks, equipped with a drilling machine and rods. Police stated that they had been planning the burglary for several weeks. They drilled through the wall adjacent to the shop. The next day, the manager reported that someone had broken locks and fled with 6.5 lakhs in cash.

Nidhin Valsan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) said, “A team found that two suspects, with their faces covered, were seen leaving the area. Their movements were tracked using CCTVs and the accused identified as Ravi Kumar and Aruna Chhabra were caught in Tilak Nagar area with 4.81 lakhs and the tools. They were held on Friday and Saturday.

