New Delhi, Two men were arrested for allegedly running an online cyber fraud racket involving over ₹3.60 crore using mule bank accounts and a social media application, police said on Thursday. Police arrests two for ₹3.60 crore cyber fraud linked to foreign network

The accused have been identified as Ram Avtar Singh, a resident of Agra, and Vikrant Soni, who is suspected to be the mastermind of the operation, they said.

According to police, the case was registered at Cyber Police Station Shahdara on the complaint of a man who alleged that ₹6.65 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account without his knowledge.

The complainant told police that the fraud took place between October 27 and 30 last year, and suspected that his mobile phone had been compromised after an unknown K file was installed on his device.

"During the investigation, police analysed bank transaction records and conducted technical surveillance, which led them to an account used to route the defrauded money," a senior police officer said.

A raid was conducted in Agra, where Ram Avtar Singh was apprehended. His interrogation revealed the involvement of Vikrant Soni, following which another raid was carried out and Soni was arrested.

Investigations revealed that Soni had links with an international cyber fraud network. In 2023, he was allegedly lured with a job offer abroad and later connected to a Chinese national via a social media app. He was then taken to Cambodia via Thailand, where he received training in cyber fraud techniques, including targeting Indian victims and using malicious K links.

"After returning to India, he set up his own network and remained in contact with associates and overseas operatives through social media," the officer said.

The gang used mule bank accounts to receive and channel money obtained through fraud, and is suspected to have cheated victims of around ₹3.60 crore.

Police said two mobile phones and incriminating chats on the social media app have been recovered, along with digital evidence such as IP logs, bank credentials and transaction details. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.