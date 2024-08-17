Police, civic bodies to develop app for real-time action against illegal parking in Delhi

New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council will develop a mobile application that will be used to take pictures of vehicles parked illegally and take action in real time, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday. HT Image

The decision to develop the app was taken during a review meeting on the city's traffic situation that was chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday, they said.

During the meeting, illegal parking was highlighted as an area of concern that required immediate attention, with Saxena issuing several directives to address the issue, the officials said.

They said pictures of vehicles parked illegally would be uploaded on the app, allowing real-time action.

As a pilot initiative, gardeners stationed in New Delhi Municipal Council areas will take pictures of the illegally-parked vehicles and upload those on the app for action.

The officials are also exploring ways to incentivise the gardeners for taking up the responsibility.

The meeting was informed that designated multi-level parking spaces were not being utilised, leading to spillovers.

The traffic police was directed to address this issue and ensure parking in the multi-level car parks. They were also asked to incentivise the use of these spaces through substantial discounts, especially for electric vehicles.

The use of e-vehicles will also be encouraged to address pollution caused by vehicular emission, the officials added.

The multi-level parking spaces at Kamla Nagar and Yusuf Sarai market will be prioritised as pilot projects, the officials said.

To minimise bottlenecks caused while parking vehicles, it has been decided to implement angular parking instead of the current perpendicular method, they said.

The lieutenant governor also instructed the traffic police to enforce the use of bus lanes by heavy vehicles and coordinate with the Delhi government's transport department to scrap old police vehicles lying in scrapyards, they added.

