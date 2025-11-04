Edit Profile
    Police post opens near Anand Vihar RRTS station

    NCRTC has launched a new police post near Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station to enhance security on the RRTS corridor, with more posts planned.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 4:50 AM IST
    By Paras Singh
    The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has operationalised a new police post near the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station to improve security on the RRTS corridor, officials said on Monday.

    Currently, a 55-km section of the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, with 11 stations is operational (PTI)
    Anand Vihar police post has been formally handed over to the Delhi Police, NCRTC official said. “Located near gate number 2 of the station, the post will enable commuters to easily lodge complaints and seek assistance in case of any unlawful activity or emergency incidents during their travel,” official said, adding that the facility will operate under the jurisdiction of the Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station.

    More such posts are in pipeline on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor at New Ashok Nagar, Guldhar, and Duhai Namo Bharat stations and are expected to be completed soon, NCRTC added. “Police posts are being planned at all stations across the corridor in a phased manner,”NCRTC added.

    A multi-layered security system was implemented with all stations and trains to be equipped with CCTV cameras through a central security control centre. “Each station has a police room, and surveillance teams coordinate with local units for rapid response whenever required. Closed-circuit TV screens are also installed for commuters to view live surveillance footage,” official added.

    Currently, a 55-km section of the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, with 11 stations is operational and the remaining section will be commissioned soon, officials said.

    The agency has recently operationalised police posts at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations. The outpost near Sahibabad station functions under the jurisdiction of the Link Road Police Station, Trans-Hind Zone, while the Ghaziabad station outpost falls under the Nagar (Ghaziabad) Zone.

