Police to send minor before juvenile body after kin’s plea in Delhi HC

- The direction came after the Delhi Police told a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to produce a juvenile, accused in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) by 4.30pm after the minor’s sister-in-law filed a plea claiming that he was being kept in illegal detention.
The direction came after the Delhi Police told a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday. The magistrate remanded the juvenile in police custody for interrogation for one day.
The court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the minor’s sister-in-law against his arrest, said that even though the charges against the teenager were serious and he was not arrested for “loitering or jaywalking’’ but for being a part of the mob. However, it was incumbent on the police to produce him before the JJB in line with the law.
Section 10 of the JJ Act requires a minor in conflict with the law under the charge of a special juvenile police unit or a child welfare police officer who should produce the child before JJB within 24 hours of apprehension. This provision also bars the police from keeping the minor in a police lockup or in a jail.
Delhi on track to creating 2mn jobs: Govt
The Delhi government has begun planning the 'Dilli Shopping Festival', one of the key initiatives announced in 2022-23 Delhi Budget to facilitate 2 million jobs, according to an official statement issued on Monday. Sisodia asked the respective departments to take immediate action to start implementing the various projects. The government is eyeing 30,000 jobs by facilitating the operation of cloud kitchens by handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
Mercury rebounds to 41.6°C; Most heatwave days in April since 2010
The Capital saw another heatwave on Monday -- the seventh so far this month and the highest for April since 2010 -- with the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station for weather, recording a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), five degrees above normal for this time of the year and 0.7 degrees up from a day ago. Delhi saw 11 heatwaves in April 2010 and six heatwaves during the month in 2017.
Delhi court asks ASI not to remove Ganesha idols from Qutub complex
A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions. Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra, in an April 13 order, asked that status quo be maintained till the next hearing. Shifting them will involve permissions from various agencies and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision, the ASI had said.
Delhi schools asked to furnish details of Covid+ students
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought data from schools about the number of Covid-affected students and employees in their institutes in the Capital, ahead of a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week, which is, among others, expected to discuss the return of the mask mandate in the city. Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes.
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
