Woman raped at Delhi’s UP Bhawan, accused held from Ujjain

A man, claiming to be a political leader, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman in a room at the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan last week, the Delhi Police said. The man claimed to be a political leader and the relative of a Union minister, said police. (File)

The suspect was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after using technical surveillance, said a senior police officer.

The woman told the Delhi Police in her statement that she met the man at a coffee shop in Delhi last Thursday. He allegedly claimed to be a political leader and the relative of a Union minister.

He then allegedly invited her to UP Bhawan the next day on the pretext of making her meet some senior political leaders. At the UP Bhawan, he allegedly called her to a room where he forced himself upon her, the woman said in her statement.

The woman alleged that he threatened to harm her career if she did not yield to his advances. The next day, the woman approached the Chanakyapuri police station where a case of molestation was registered against the man. On Wednesday, the police added section of rape in the case.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the manager and two other staff members of UP Bhawan. The suspension order, issued by the additional chief secretary, UP, SP Goyal said that the officials were found guilty of allotting the room to the suspect in violation of rules.

