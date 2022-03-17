Poll debacle: Sonia discusses reasons with Congress MPs from Punjab
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with party MPs from Punjab and sought their views on the party’s debacle in the just-concluded assembly polls.
Sources said the MPs stressed that infighting and indiscipline led to the party’s poor performance at the hustings and this must come to an end.
Gandhi heard the views expressed by the parliamentarians and was learnt to have admitted that some mistakes were made in the state, where the party lost power to the Aam Aadmi Party.
Among the MPs who attended the meeting in the Parliament Complex were Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Santokh Singh Chaudhary and Amar Singh.
Mohammed Sadique and Ambika Soni were, however, not present in the meeting which lasted about an hour.
Manish Tewari and Preneet Kaur also attended a meeting of leaders of the G-23, which has been critical of the party leadership, later in the evening at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence.
The MPs, the sources said, are learnt to have told Gandhi that the party must remain united and efforts should be made to bring everyone together to strengthen it further.
They said some MPs blamed the Punjab leadership, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary and Sunil Jakhar, for the poll debacle.
The Congress could win only 18 seats in the 117-member assembly in the just concluded polls. Some MPs also said that some leaders proved to be liabilities and infighting between top leaders cost the party dearly.
An MP reportedly told the Congress chief that projecting Charanjit Singh Channi as the Dalit chief ministerial face also did not help and proved counter-productive as other sections got alienated from the party.
-
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
-
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
-
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
-
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
-
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics