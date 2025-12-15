Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Portrait of a portrait maker

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 03:30 am IST

Artist Mohini, a single mother, sketches portraits in Connaught Place, balancing her passion for art and family while sharing insights about her life.

This evening, in a Connaught Place corridor, Artist Mohini is sitting at her regular spot. She in the midst of a drawing assignment, even as her two daughters hover about her. Half an hour ago, the friendly woman was commissioned to sketch the portrait of a person whose photo was sent to her on her mobile’s WhatsApp. As she continues to draw, her concentrated gaze shuttling between the mobile’s screen and the drawing chart, many passersby slow down to look with a degree of awe at the work-in-progress. Some are even clicking the artist’s photo. But her concentration remains unbreachable. She finishes the portrait in an hour, after which she graciously agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Some are even clicking the artist’s photo. But her concentration remains unbreachable. (Mayank Austen Soofi)
Some are even clicking the artist’s photo. But her concentration remains unbreachable. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

The principal aspect of your personality.

I’m two persons living inside one body. People see me as an artist, and as a mother—I happen to be a single parent. But the other me contains the hidden power of a demon. I mean, I’m as fierce as a demon when it comes to protecting myself, and my children, from those who try to harm us. (She takes out a sketch from her bag). This is my drawing of a demon that I always keep with myself.

Your favourite occupation.

Sketching and imagination painting. I’ve made my art my profession. I charge 700 rupees for sketching a portrait. I first started to earn as a portrait-maker in 2022, when I placed my drawing tools on a footpath in Anand Vihar. I later shifted to Connaught Place; here I sit every evening for a few hours. Takes me and my daughters two-three hours to commute from our home in Kalyanpuri. We have to change three buses.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

Nothing can break me. I’m emotionally very strong.

Your heroes in real life.

My hero consists of all the bad times that befell upon me. I wouldn’t have been where I am today without struggling through those times.

Your favourite names.

Names of my daughters. Neeti is in fifth grade. Mehek is in third. Both are creative. Neeti is into dance and acting. Mehek is fond of sketching—her notepad is filled with sketches.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking how to become a world-renowned artist.

