Post Goa tragedy, MCD to audit Delhi eateries for fire safety

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) standing committee has directed officials to conduct a fire safety audit for every hotel, restaurant, and bar in Delhi to ensure all establishments possess valid fire licences and comply with fire safety norms and other guidelines. The order comes days after a fire at a nightclub in Goa killed 25 people. In Gurugram too, authorities have appealed to owners of bars and restaurants to strictly follow all rules related to fire, electrical and public safety, warning that any compromise with public safety will not be tolerated. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“This action has been done in response to the incident in Goa. Many establishments avoid following fire safety norms by using a variety of techniques, such as listing their area to be lesser than it actually is. Establishments which are prone to having fire incidents such as those in tight spaces must be checked, and action will be taken against them,” councillor Rajpal Singh, who raised the matter in the committee, told HT.

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma told MCD officials to submit a zone-wise and ward-wise list of all hotels, restaurants, and bars in the city, within five days and present details of their permissions and seating capacity. “Strict and immediate action will be taken against any establishment found operating without permission or in violation of rules,” Sharma said.

The standing committee also passed a condolence resolution on the fire incident in Goa.

“In Delhi, there are no shortcuts, as fire licenses have to be applied for through the unified license portal, which is handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs. If your establishment is 90 square metres or above, you have to get a fire NoC, which has to be renewed every three years,” Sandeep Anand Goyal, Delhi head of the National Restaurant Association of India, said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to make the process of issuing fire safety NOCs for hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, multiplexes and other commercial establishments fully transparent, streamlined and time-bound, stressing that genuine applicants should not face repeated visits or procedural hurdles.

At a review meeting with urban development minister Ashish Sood, chief secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials, she asked departments to remove ambiguities in the licensing framework and report any rules causing operational difficulty so reforms can be made. Citing the recent Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people, Gupta emphasised strict compliance and regular inspections at major events and commercial venues, along with stringent action against violators. She also directed officials to examine delays in the current NOC system, propose simplified guidelines and ensure that fire safety permissions support safe operations while aligning with national policy reforms on ease of doing business.