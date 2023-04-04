Woman shot at in Delhi for objecting to loud music, suffers miscarriage

A 30-year-old woman was shot at after she objected to loud music being played at her neighbourhood in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the woman, who was eight months pregnant, subsequently suffered a miscarriage According to police, the accused, identified as Harish (single name), lives across the street from the woman. (Representational Image)

The incident occurred late on Sunday at Samaypur Badli’s Siraspur area, where the victim Ranju (single name) lives with her husband. According to police, the accused, identified as Harish (single name), lives across the street from her.

Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said Harish was celebrating his son’s “kuan pujan” — a ritualistic function —and was playing loud music for the event. “Hearing the loud noise, Ranju emerged on her balcony and asked Harish to stop the music,” said the DCP, quoting the complaint of the victim’s sister-in-law, who was an eyewitness to the incident.

A few minutes later, police said, Harish fired at Ranju, hitting her in the neck. She was rushed to a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where she is currently undergoing treatment. However, she suffered a miscarriage due to trauma and as of late on Monday, remained unfit to give her statement, said DCP Singh.

Harish was caught from the spot and handed over to the police. His interrogation allegedly revealed that he procured the gun from his friend, Amit who runs a medical store. Amit too was subsequently arrested.

The DCP said that a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has been registered. “We have arrested the man who fired the shot as well as the person he borrowed the gun from,” said the DCP, adding that the original source of the country-made pistol is still being probed.