Press Enclave Marg in Delhi first to be redesigned after G20

The Delhi government will soon undertake work to revamp the busy Press Enclave Marg in south Delhi — it houses Max hospitals and the Select Citywalk and DLF Avenue malls — as part of a plan to redesign roads after the G20 Summit, officials said on Tuesday. Traffic congestion near a junction on Press Enclave Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has conducted a survey to redesign the 3.7km-long stretch, and a detailed plan is being prepared, the officials said.

The announcement comes a day after the Delhi government announced that the PWD’s 1,400km-long road network will be revamped and beautified.

On Tuesday, PWD minister Atishi and department officials inspected potential sites. These included two major roads in south Delhi -- Press Enclave Marg and Mandir Marg in Saket -- and two other connecting lanes nearby.

Press Enclave Marg encounters frequent congestion during the day, especially on the stretch that has the Max hospitals and the popular shopping malls. The situation is further aggravated by a narrowed road due to encroaching shops and structures, and the U-Turn for the malls, which see considerable daily footfall, particularly on weekends.

Atishi said an agency will be hired to ensure the safety and regular maintenance of assets such as sculptures and fountains.

“On Monday, a review meeting with officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi and PWD was held regarding this... Along with the officials, I visited major roads of south Delhi and assessed how we can increase greenery, landscaping, redesign footpaths, and make the roads better in the area,” she told reporters.

PWD officials said a survey of Press Enclave Marg, from Sri Aurobindo Marg to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, was conducted and problem areas identified. Officials added that some of the major work includes removing encroachment from footpaths, road-widening, and laying a new drainage line. Other work includes beautification of the area with sculptures and greenery.

Officials said that the minister on Tuesday said the central verges should have hedges, and pruning should be done for all trees along the road.

“There is considerable congestion in front of Max Hospital in Saket, especially during peak hours, where road-widening is proposed. We will look at removing encroachment and try to utilise the freed-up space to avoid land acquisition. The footpaths will be redesigned, and minor defects rectified, while greening will also be done,” said a PWD official.

Residents and experts flagged traffic congestion, encroachment and lack of pedestrian facilities in the area. “Unauthorised parking is a big problem as people visiting the hospitals and malls park along the roads. The rest of the space is encroached upon, especially towards Hauz Rani side,” said Ajay Jasra, president of Press Enclave Society.

Professor S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute said the issues should be addressed with good quality pedestrian infrastructure and at-grade crossing facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON