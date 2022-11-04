Home / Cities / Delhi News / Prisons chief transferred amid row over special treatment to Satyendar Jain

Prisons chief transferred amid row over special treatment to Satyendar Jain

delhi news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:29 PM IST

The transfer came days after the Union home ministry sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar over alleged “special treatment” of Jain in prison

Satyendar Jain. (Hindustan Times)
Satyendar Jain. (Hindustan Times)
ByAlok KN Mishra

Director general (prisons) Sandeep Goel has been transferred amid allegations that jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain was getting “special treatment” at Tihar Jail with the help of prison authorities.

The Delhi government’s deputy secretary (home department) Shailesh Kumar on Friday said that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the transfer. Sanjay Beniwal will replace Goel.

The transfer came days after the Union home ministry sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar over alleged “special treatment” of Jain in prison.

The ministry sought the report last month. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier informed a Delhi court that Jain was living a luxurious lifestyle in jail with facilities such as head and foot massages, fruits, and salads as well as meetings with his family.

ED arrested Jain in May under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a 2017 case the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered against him and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth 1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out