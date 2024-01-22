Processions, feasts, prayers in Delhi to mark temple event

Popular markets and colonies in the Capital on Monday joined the consecration ceremony celebrations in Ayodhya with an array of props and activities — fluorescent saffron flags, life-size cut-outs of the Ram Temple, and community meals, prayers and processions. People light diyas to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, at Connaught Place on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The white pillars of C Block in Connaught Place’s inner circle were adorned with saffron flaglets while the entire event was live-streamed at the parking compound. While prayers and the recitation of the “Sundar Kand path” began in the morning, towards the evening, 125,000 lamps were lit across the market.

“Eleven kilograms of laddoo was distributed as prasad among the market visitors while the lamps were lit in the inner, middle and outer circles to illuminate the market like Diwali,” said Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association.

At upscale Khan Market, traders organised a 24-hour-long “sankeertan”, which culminated at 11am on Monday, after which an hour-long “rath yatra” was also organised within the market. “We lit 4,000 diyas,” said Sanjeev Mehra, head of Khan Market Traders’ Association.

Trader associations said that nearly 1,500 events were organised across the 700 markets in Delhi with an estimated 500,000 lamps being lit. “The demand for accessories and flags related to the Ram Temple increased... there was a shortage at areas like Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar and Kinari Bazar,” said Brijesh Goyal, head, Chamber of Trade and Industries.

Some market associations also organised community meals (langars). “We held four langars in the market by pooling in money,” said Ashok Marwah, general secretary of the market association at Lajpat Nagar.

At residential colonies, too, similar events unfolded. Pankaj Aggarwal, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave, said that six different gatherings were organised in the area. “At three sites, the ‘Sundar Kand’ was recited while the ceremony at Ayodhya was also live-streamed,” said Aggarwal.

Madhuban Enclave IAS Officers Colony in east Delhi organised mega festivities, including the lighting of 11,000 diyas, and a cultural programme.

Delhi Police public relations officer DCP Suman Nalwa said that no untoward incident was reported from the city.

“It was a day of celebration. Security arrangements were already in place in view of Republic Day,” Nalwa said.