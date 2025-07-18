Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Promised Delhi’s best daal, trader drugged, robbed of 1.3kg gold

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 05:46 am IST

The accused, also a gold trader from Amritsar, allegedly convinced the victim to come to Delhi for a deal

A 40 year-old-gold trader was robbed of 1.3kg gold after his friend sedated him in a hotel in Paharganj, central Delhi on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

Police said a first information report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 123 ( causing hurt by poison type substance) and 305 a (theft in a building). (Representational image)
Police said a first information report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 123 ( causing hurt by poison type substance) and 305 a (theft in a building). (Representational image)

The victim, Pardeep Kumar, is a gold trader from Amritsar, police said. The accused, identified as Prabh Singh, also a gold trader from Amritsar, allegedly convinced Kumar to come to Delhi for a deal, police said.

“They checked into a hotel in Paharganj on Tuesday morning. At night, the accused told the victim that he knows an eatery which serves the best ‘daal’ in Delhi. At first the victim declined, but the accused tempted him by saying the ‘daal’ had lots of butter and was very tasty. The accused then left to get the daal. At night, the victim ate it and immediately fell asleep. When he woke up, his gold, his friend and the daal were missing from the room,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan.

According to police, Singh told Kumar that he had brought the daal from a nearby restaurant in Daryaganj.

Police said a first information report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 123 ( causing hurt by poison type substance) and 305 a (theft in a building).

“He said he had gold jewellery weighing 1,340gm which his associate fled with. The gold was worth approximately 13,33,032. We are looking for the accused,” said Valsan.

Police said that the accused has switched off his mobile phone, and they have sent teams to Delhi and Punjab to look for him.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Promised Delhi’s best daal, trader drugged, robbed of 1.3kg gold
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On