New Delhi, Mayor of Delhi Raja Iqbal Singh on Sunday said the proposed amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, are aimed at decriminalising minor civic offences and removing imprisonment provisions, pitching the move as part of a broader push for "citizen-friendly" governance. Proposed MCD Act amendments aim to make civic laws citizen-friendly: Mayor

"The intent is to move away from punitive enforcement. Minor civic lapses should not lead to criminal proceedings or imprisonment," Singh said, adding that the amendments aim to make municipal laws "more humane, practical and facilitative."

According to an official statement, the proposed changes seek to replace criminal penalties for minor and technical violations with monetary fines, reducing litigation and alleged harassment, while encouraging voluntary compliance.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, which was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Friday and proposes multiple amendments in the DMC Act.

The bill proposes a wider overhaul of penalties under the act, including steep hikes in fines for civic violations such as pet dogs roaming without a leash, sanitation lapses and illegal occupation of buildings, while shifting adjudication of most offences from courts to municipal officers.

"The focus is on ease of living and ease of doing business. Licensing norms are being simplified, and compliance burden reduced so that citizens and businesses can function without fear of criminal action for minor violations," he said.

The amendments propose scrapping jail terms for several minor offences, including certain employment-related defaults, and removing obsolete provisions, while increasing penalties in select cases to ensure deterrence against repeated or serious violations.

Officials said the reforms are aimed at reducing unnecessary legal proceedings, improving administrative efficiency and promoting a trust-based governance framework.

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