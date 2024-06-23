Prosecution for stop-line violations up by 32%, traffic police data shows

NEW DELHI A first-time offence is punishable with a fine of ₹ 500. (HT Archive/Representative Photo)

Prosecutions for stop-line traffic violations have increased by 32% from January 1 to June 15 this year, compared to the offences recorded in the same period last year, according to data shared by Delhi Police on Sunday. The number of offences was 237,976 this year, compared to 180,538 in 2023.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner of police (traffic), said that the surge in prosecutions for stop-line violations was due to increased enforcement by police to ensure road discipline.

“This increase highlights the police’s dedication to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring road safety throughout the city. The data also indicates that there has been a marked rise in instances where drivers fail to adhere to stop line regulations, thereby posing a risk to pedestrian safety and disrupting smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Among the list of spots with most violations was south Delhi’s Defence Colony, with 52,873 violations, followed by Mayur Vihar (33,077), Safdarjung Enclave (22,671), Lajpat Nagar (19,343) and Dwarka (11,675).

He said that the traffic police have intensified their efforts through increased vigilance and the use of technology. “Besides, we have also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024. By identifying the areas with the most frequent traffic violations, targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety were taken up. Enhanced monitoring, including the deployment of automated cameras at major intersections, has played a crucial role in detecting and recording violations,” Dhaliwal said.

According to the Motor Vehicles Driving Regulation (2017) — under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 — motor vehicles should not cross the stop line preceding the pedestrian crossing whenever there is a red light. Under Section 184 of the Act, ”jumping a red light” has been mentioned as an example of “driving dangerously” that can endanger the lives of commuters. A first-time violation calls for a ₹500 challan and repeat offenders are charged ₹1,500 for this violation.

“Stop lines are not just found at red lights but are also used to control the movement of vehicles at unregulated traffic intersections, which are crossings without signal. At these intersections, vehicles are expected to stop at the line and give right of way to pedestrians and other vehicles inside the intersection before moving ahead,” another traffic police officer, asking not to be named, said.