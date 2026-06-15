Protest at Jantar Mantar demanding release of Noida labour activists

New Delhi: The Campaign for Release of Workers and Activists of Noida (CaRWAN) on Sunday held a protest at Jantar Mantar to mark two months since the arrest of four activists linked to the Noida workers’ unrest. Demanding the immediate release of the four persons, protestors alleged the arrests were illegal and baseless. (Representative photo)

Demanding the immediate release of the four persons, protestors alleged the arrests were illegal and baseless.

Protesters were seen holding posters with faces of the arrested activists, and placards saying “stop the witch hunt of activists and workers” and “jail cannot silence the voice of the people...”

A senior Noida police official, requesting anonymity, said: “The four suspects were arrested after evidence of their involvement in instigating the protest and the violence was found during the investigation. The matter is now in the court.”

Chiranshu, a member of CaRWAN, said: “The protests in Noida stemmed from low minimum wage for factory workers, harsh working conditions, harassment at workplaces, and inflation. The workers were forced to work for meagre amounts for long days. Instead of taking action against the owners of companies that broke labour laws and forced employees to work in poor conditions, the UP police and the government are complying with the industrialists, criminalising dissent and grossly abusing the criminal process. There is no legal or logical ground to justify multiple FIRs for the same incident.”

Retired St. Stephen’s University professor, Nandita Narain, was also present at the protest. She said, “I’m proud of students like Akriti, Himanshu and Yogesh. This is what the students of this generation must do. Instead of thinking of their own career, they used their education to give voice to the oppressed workers. It’s really disturbing that Yogesh was abducted from inside North Campus by plainclothes policemen from UP police and the university administration didn’t take any action on it.”

The protest ended with slogans demanding the quashing of all charges against the workers and activists, the repealing of the National Security Act, and the immediate release of workers and activists.