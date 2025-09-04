Puppeteer, disabled man and worried father seek Delhi CM’s help at public hearing

New Delhi Tight security at the venue. (HT)

A retired BJP worker seeking a job, a father looking for his 23-year-old daughter, a shop owner trying to get a new streetlight installed and a puppeteer requesting more space for his shows were among a diverse group of people who showed up for the Jan Sunwai public hearing at chief minister Rekha Gupta’s camp office on Wednesday morning.

Vikki Bhat, a puppeteer, said, “I wanted space at Dilli Haat for my shows but have been struggling. At first, they asked for more money, which I paid, but the shows were cancelled. Now, I don’t have money but I need Katputli shows to survive. The art form has been in my family for three generations. I told CM ma’am about the issue and asked her to provide me with some slot in an event or space. She said it will be done and then sent me to another official. I hope I get to perform.”

A retired BJP worker from north Delhi asked the CM for a job or monetary compensation, as he has had difficulty in walking and has been declared disabled by the doctors. “I have to support my family…I have had no source of income for years now…” he said.

The CM asked him about his profession and told him her staff would reach out to him.

Hobb Lal, a resident of Rohini Sector 9, said, “My daughter has been missing for more than six years. I haven’t seen her face or talked to her. I have approached Delhi and Chandigarh police but nobody is helping me…”

The CM asked about his daughter and he told her that she’s an adult who has completed her B.Ed degree. When the CM told him that his daughter might have left and gotten married, Lal said, “No, she fled with a man from another community. I believe she was influenced. Why can’t she talk to me?”

Gupta told officials around her to look into the matter.

Most other complaints pertained to waterlogging, sewage and drain-related issues.

Mahipal Gupta, a resident of Haiderpur, said, “We have been complaining about the overflowing drains near the water plant leading to pollution, waterlogging, health issues among other problems to the residents. We faced issues getting inside but we were happy to meet Rekha ji. She took all our complaints and listened to us. We have been writing to various leaders but nobody listened to us. She is a strong lady who still wants to meet people after what happened to her…”

Many elderly persons, with pension and bill related issues, sat in queues and filled out their details in their complaints. They said they wanted to meet the CM as she is their “last hope” for getting issues resolved.