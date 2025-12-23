PWD issues SOPs for road maintenance vans

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to standardise the operation of road maintenance vans across the Capital. A detailed list of mandatory tools and equipment has also been prescribed (Representative photo)

The SOPs aim to ensure uniformity, accountability and safety in road repair works, officials said. According to the document, the PWD observed a “lack of uniformity in the deployment and operation of maintenance vans across various zones, prompting the need for clear and standardised guidelines”.

“The SOP applies to all road maintenance vans deployed for immediate or emergency repairs, routine maintenance and upkeep of the Right of Way (ROW), including carriageways, footpaths, central verges and side drains. The SOP clearly defines the responsibilities of the maintenance van driver, road repair crew and supervisor or foreman,” an official said.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday undertook “Govt on Wheels-3” in south Delhi, an on-ground inspection to review road conditions, ongoing works and completed projects across key corridors.

Stretches from MSO building to Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, BRT Road, Chirag Delhi, IIT Delhi and RK Puram were inspected to examine road resurfacing quality, junction improvements, footpaths, drainage systems and traffic movement.

“In Delhi, the roads have improved and many tenders have been completed. At regular intervals, I take all officials on a bus to inspect the roads together. This ensures that what is shown in files is actually visible on the ground, and that the quality delivered matches what was promised,” Verma said.

The minister had previously announced that maintenance vans of PWD will be refurbished and equipped with all necessary tools to ensure work is carried out smoothly. As per the new SOPs, while drivers are tasked with ensuring vehicle preparedness, safe transport and proper placement of warning devices, supervisors are responsible for monitoring compliance and maintaining records, including before-and-after photographs and videos of repair works.

A detailed list of mandatory tools and equipment has also been prescribed. Each maintenance van must carry tools such as gainties, taslas, phawras, hammers of different weights, chisels, drums, safety cones, helmets and reflective jackets with the PWD logo.

Additional machinery including air compressors, plate vibrators, grass cutting machines and bituminous road cutters, must be deployed as required. The SOP also mandates safety equipment such as barricades, warning signs, reflective tapes and first-aid kits.

The procedures lay down step-by-step instructions for pothole repair and crack sealing.

“Clear instructions have also been issued for on-site safety and traffic management. Maintenance vans are required to place warning signs 50 to 100 metres before the work site, depending on road speed, and deploy cones, barricades and flaggers where necessary. Vans must be parked to protect workers from traffic whenever possible,” the SOPs state.

Further, the SOP mandates the use of personal protective equipment, air quality monitoring, gas testing prior to entry, continuous ventilation, rescue and emergency preparedness and a confined space permit system.

“Atmospheric testing should be conducted before the manhole entry and continuously throughout the work,” the document adds.

Additionally, each maintenance van must be equipped with GPS-enabled cameras to enable real-time monitoring with video footage preserved and submitted to PWD monthly. Completion of work must be recorded in a logbook, and vans are required to return to designated parking areas after unloading leftover materials and submitting daily reports.