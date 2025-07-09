PWD minister and LG visit ITO, Sadbhawana Park

LG VK Saxena along with PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday inspected two key locations in the city — ITO in central Delhi and Sadbhawana Park in northeast Delhi. LG and PWD minister Parvesh Verma at ITO, inspecting the drain work. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Officials said the PWD has implemented technical upgrades at the location this year, such as work on drains and water disposal system. “ITO will no longer represent waterlogging but stand as a model of sustainable solution. I congratulate our engineers and officials who worked tirelessly on the ground to make this transformation possible,” Verma said.

The team then visited the DDA-developed Sadbhawana Park, which has an advanced sewage treatment plant and it treats wastewater collected from the surrounding area, which is then reused for the park’s irrigation and maintenance.

“Sadbhawana Park offers a glimpse into Delhi’s future — where development goes hand-in-hand with environmental sustainability. Through this STP, not only are we scientifically treating wastewater, but we are also saving thousands of litres of potable water every day. This is an inspiring model that we plan to replicate in other parts of Delhi as well,” the LG said.