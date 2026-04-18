PWD plans three new flyovers in south and north Delhi

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated tenders for feasibility studies and detailed designs to tackle decongestion at key traffic corridors across south and north Delhi by constructingflyovers, underpasses and allied infrastructure, officials said on Friday. The project will cover four major stretches covering nearly 34 kms, officials said (HT)

The project will cover four major stretches covering nearly 34-kms, including the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road near the Aruna Asaf Ali Road intersection, the Kanti Nagar bridge to Telco T-point corridor, Bawana Road and a proposed stretch between Kanjhawala Chowk and Mangolpuri on Outer Ring Road.

“We are closely examining each location to understand the real cause of congestion and identify on ground solutions. The exercise is focused on reducing congestion and improving daily commute for people,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

PWD has invited bids for consultancy services to conduct feasibility studies under its “Integrated Transit Corridor Development and Street Network/Connectivity Plan”, at an estimated cost of ₹7.30 crore.

An official said these stretches experience heavy traffic flow due to mixed vehicular movement and intersections. “Construction of an underpass or flyover appears to be a feasible solution for smoother traffic movement,” the official said.

Under the plan, around 9-km Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road stretch, including the Aruna Asaf Ali Road intersection near the JNU campus, will be studied for a combination of flyovers, underpasses and U-turn facilities. Similarly, the 6-km stretch between Kanti Nagar bridge and Telco T-point is proposed for a flyover.

A 9-km stretch along Bawana Road will also be studied to assess the suitability of flyovers, underpasses or elevated corridors. The department also plans to conduct another feasibility study for a nearly 10-km stretch from Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri on the Outer Ring Road, with an estimated cost of ₹3.44 crore. It will include detailed surveys, traffic studies and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR).

The work includes detailed traffic surveys, topographical mapping and cost-benefit analysis, along with environmental and social impact assessments. The studies will also evaluate factors such as land acquisition, utility shifting and integration with existing and planned infrastructure.

The DPR will include geometric design, safety audits, and economic viability assessments and will require approvals from agencies including UTTIPEC, DUAC and other statutory bodies.

Verma recently reviewed the progress of integrated transit corridor projects and directed officials to complete design work in a time-bound manner. “Instructions were given that the design for flyovers, underpasses, foot overbridges and other structures should be completed in accordance with Indian Roads Congress standards,” he said.

Officials said the feasibility studies are expected to be completed within four to five months.