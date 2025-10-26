PWD plans to build 3 flyovers in west, SW, NW Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct three flyovers connecting areas on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road in west, southwest, and northwest Delhi, officials said on Saturday. The department is currently seeking consultants to carry out feasibility reports for the three flyovers.

As per the tender document, the longest of the three proposed flyovers — 17.5km — will connect the Keshopur Depot and Haiderpur on the Outer Ring Road, and the study will be conducted at ₹5.63 crore. This flyover will be built along the Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) Supplementary Drain.

Another flyover of 10.74km, connecting the Kanjhawala Chowk and Mangolpuri on the Outer Ring Road, will include a 3.6km stretch from the Kanjhawala Chowk to the Urban Extension Road-II flyover, and a 7.4km stretch from the UER-II to Mangolpuri Outer Ring Road. The cost of its feasibility study is estimated to be around ₹3.44 crore.

The shortest — 4.3km — of the three flyovers will connect Sagarpur to Mayapuri Chowk. The proposed area includes a 900-metre stretch from Sagarpur red light to the Lajwanti flyover, and a 3.4km stretch from the Lajwanti flyover to Mayapuri Metro Station.

The feasibility study for this project will be carried out at the cost of ₹1.38 crore.

Three different consultants will be responsible for preparing detailed geometric and structural designs, carrying out cost-benefit analysis and social impact assessments for the projects, and preparation of land acquisition details. Additionally, multiple surveys will have to be carried out to study the parking and activity along the corridor and traffic surveys. The feasibility studies will also include an assessment of how many and what type of trees will be cut and details of compensatory tree plantation. The beautification of the corridors through the planting of greenery will also be done by the respective consultant.

Further, the projects will require approvals from multiple civic and environmental authorities, including the United Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), and others.

However, the Kanjhwala-Mangolpuri and Sagarpur-Mayapuri flyover projects currently face challenges of encroachments on the right of way on the proposed areas for their construction.