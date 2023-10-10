PWD prepares plan to ‘decongest’ Press Enclave Road, needs Delhi govt nod

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has chalked out a plan to decongest the perpetually choked Press Enclave Marg in south Delhi, officials said on Monday, adding that the proposal that includes creating more U-turns along the stretch, narrowing the central verge and stripping the road of encroachments The busy Press Enclave Marg, which connects Sri Aurobindo Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, has been a traffic mess for years, struggling to contend with the sheer volume of traffic on the narrow 3.7km stretch. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The plan, which also proposes removing the traffic signal at the Mandir Marg T-Junction, has been sent to PWD minister Atishi for approval, said the officials. “The proposal aims to make more space available near the central verge, and reduce stoppage of vehicles… We hope this will cut the length of the queues at the traffic lights. We have also done a survey for space arrangement, so that we can remove encroachments without acquiring land. The proposal is yet to be approved,” said a PWD official, asking not to be named.

Experts, however, voiced their concern and said adding more U-turns to the narrow stretch would create more problems than they would solve.

The busy Press Enclave Marg, which connects Sri Aurobindo Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, has been a traffic mess for years, struggling to contend with the sheer volume of traffic on the narrow 3.7km stretch. The road is flanked by three malls (MGF Metropolitan, Select Citywalk and DLF Avenue), the Max Superspeciality Hospital metres away and the Hauz Rani neighbourhood and market on the opposite side.

Encroachments and illegally parked cars on the stretch eat significantly into the already thin stretch, and often leave vehicles with single-lanes for travel.

Atishi on September 12, announced the road will be beautified along the lines of work done for the G20 Summit.

According to the plan, those driving from the hospital towards Mandir Marg will have to go straight towards the malls, take a U-turn around 50-100m ahead of the existing traffic light, and then take a left. At the same time, those driving from the malls towards the hospital cannot go straight — they will have to turn left at Mandir Marg, take a U-turn, and then take a left back onto Press Enclave Road.

Similarly, those driving from Mandir Marg towards the malls will have to take a left towards the hospital, and then take a U-turn.

The official quoted above said land may need to be acquired at some spots, such as illegal parking spaces. The agency is, however, working on ways to maximise available land without acquiring more area.

The official said the department will also undertake beautification work, including the repair of pavements and the drainage line, painting the pavements and improving signage, improving lighting, pruning trees along the sides and central verge, and removing waste dumping points.

PWD in August conducted a survey to redesign Press Enclave Marg. The study noted the road sees a very high volume of peak-hour traffic, mainly due to unauthorised parking and encroachment. Peak-hour traffic on the road is nearly 9,000 passenger car units (PCUs) in the morning and 10,000 PCUs in the evening. Unlike other stretches, the traffic volume is high even during weekends due to the malls, officials said. Experts, meanwhile, said that the road redesign should address congestion as well as pedestrian facilities.

“At high-density areas such as Press Enclave Marg, removing the traffic signal may be a good idea to reduce congestion. However, it should be tested before removing it permanently. Ahead of the hospital, six lanes suddenly converge into four lanes, that adds to the traffic snarls. This should be addressed by widening the road. Also, with a series of hospitals, malls and the sessions court, there is very high pedestrian volume on this stretch that should be addressed with good quality infrastructure and at-grade crossing facilities,” said professor S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute.

Advait Jani, senior manager, cities and transport, WRI India, said removing traffic signals do not necessarily resolve congestion issues. “Signal-free junctions are not as simple as shutting down the signals, restricting right turns, and making vehicles take a U-turn. It is important to make sure the geometry of the road and the U-turn lanes are taken into consideration, access to pedestrian crossings is not restricted, and that the U-turn itself does not become a point of congestion and conflict,” Jani said.

Residents, meanwhile, batted for removing unauthorised parking lots and encroachments along the stretch. “Unauthorised parking is a big problem as there are hospitals, malls and other commercial establishments, and visitors park along the roads. The entire road is encroached upon by shops near Hauz Rani and all their products are on display on the road with no space to walk. The remaining footpaths are broken and unmaintained. They need to first fix this,” said Ajay Jasra, president of the Press Enclave society RWA.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!