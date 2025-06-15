The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process to engage consultants to prepare a detailed feasibility report for an elevated corridor in Sonia Vihar to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Tronica City, to decongest areas in northeast Delhi, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. PWD to check feasibility of flyover from Sonia Vihar to Delhi-U.P. border

The ₹500 crore elevated road will run approximately six kilometres from Nanaksar Gurudwara in Sonia Vihar. It is the first flyover project announced by the BJP government in Delhi after PWD minister Parvesh Verma took charge.

Officials said that the corridor is part of a larger integrated transit corridor development and street network plan aimed at easing vehicular movement along one of the city’s interstate arterial stretches at an estimated consultancy cost of ₹1.52 crore.

“The corridor witnesses significant traffic during both peak and non-peak hours… Construction of an elevated road may improve traffic flow and help reduce congestion issues, and appears constructible on the existing median/central verge without major hindrance,” the tender document reads.

The consultant will be first required to involve surveys including traffic counts, topographical mapping, lane configuration assessments, and cost estimation for land acquisition and utility shifting. In the second stage, it will include detailed feasibility like 3D walk-throughs, soil investigations, environmental and heritage assessments, and multimodal integration plans with metro, BRT, and local transport networks.

The consultant is then expected to prepare three alternative proposals for the corridor’s alignment, assess each for viability, and present a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, including potential savings in travel time, fuel consumption, and reduction in emissions. The consultant will also be responsible for obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and approvals from over 20 agencies including DUAC, UTTIPEC, ASI, fire department, DMRC and DDA.

The project also plans to include pedestrian-friendly design with footpaths, signage, landscaping, and provisions for street furniture and universal access, along with stormwater infrastructure and integrated rainwater harvesting features.

The elevated road is set to start from Nanaksar Gurudwara T-point and will cross the Wazirabad road to go further till Tronica City near UP border. The existing Sonia Viahr-Pusta Road is a 100-metre-wide, three-lane stretch that carries traffic from both directions. The new elevated road will span approximately 5,750 metres with pillars constructed on both sides to minimise land acquisition and environmental impact.

Officials added that the interstate traffic going to Tronica City will be on the elevated road, while the existing road will be used by the local traffic, thereby reducing conflict points.

“Due to the large number of trees in the area, we decided that an elevated road will be the most sustainable option. We are committed to protecting Delhi’s environment while addressing its infrastructure needs,” the minister had said.

PWD officials and once the DPR is prepared, it will take about two years to obtaining permissions, issue a tender and finish construction.