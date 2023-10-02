PWD to digitally inventorise arterial roads in Delhi

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) will soon begin a three-dimensional laser mapping to assess the road damage and current condition of its 1,440km arterial road network, officials aware of the development said. The exercise is expected to be completed in 90 days and will cost around ₹ 1.11 crore, the officials said. (HT Photo)

The officials said that the purpose of the exercise is to create a digital inventory of arterial roads and footpaths in the city under PWD, which will help the agency identify damaged or defected portions.

The exercise is expected to be completed in 90 days and will cost around ₹1.11 crore, the officials added.

To be sure, roads wider than 60ft come under PWD’s ambit, while those under 60ft width — mostly internal colony roads — are overseen by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A senior PWD official said that the survey will be done using advanced “network survey vehicles” for which private agencies are being hired. Tenders for the project were floated on September 30while bids are expected to be finalised on October 18.

“The network survey vehicle is equipped with 3D laser imaging, global positioning system (GPS) and video image capturing tools. It will automatically collect information related to conditions of the road and pavements, topography, cracks or damaged sections. We will be able to create a digital map of around 1,440km of arterial road network where different kind of damages and defects will be highlighted in different colours,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

PWD plans to employ two such vehicles for the survey, officials said. The agency will set up two inventories — road inventory and pavement inventory.

“Under the data collection, we will be able to capture the type of surface composition — whether the road is made up of cement concrete, bitumen or gravel, width of the carriageway, the slope gradient, cracks, potholes, roughness and drain conditions. For pavements, the companies will be asked to map out damaged sections and obstructions for the pedestrian movement,” the PWD official said.

The agency plans to use the data to form the basis of its ₹19,466 crore road revamp project that was announced by the Delhi government in its annual budget, officials said.

Experts, meanwhile, said that the creation of a database is a good idea to undertake future planning.

Dr S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of traffic engineering and safety division of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said that such surveys should be a regular exercise. “This exercise is usually carried out on national highways but no city has attempted it on this scale. It is a good start but it should not become a one-time exercise. For parameters like road stress, potholes and cracks, the survey should be repeated every one or two years and the database should be updated. The mapping should be carried out particularly after monsoon,” he said.

