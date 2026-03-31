In a major shift, Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) plans to phase out private contractors for drain cleaning and rely on mechanised desilting, officials said on Monday. The move follows concerns over lack of transparency, weak accountability, and unreliable reporting of silt removal by contractors. PWD to replace contractors, to use machines for drain cleaning

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said one of the biggest issues was that there was no proper way to measure the work done. The reports submitted by contractors were often unclear or could not be verified. In many cases, officials suspected that the actual work done did not match what was being claimed.

To fix this, the government now plans to handle the work on its own. By using government-owned machines, officials say they will be able to measure the amount of silt removed more accurately and keep better records. This will help ensure that public money is being used properly and will also serve as a long-term investment.

The move is also expected to make the process faster and more efficient. In the past, work often got delayed due to issues with contractors, such as disputes or poor coordination. With its own machines and trained staff, the PWD hopes to complete desilting work on time and respond quickly when needed.

Waterlogging is a common problem in the city during heavy rains, often caused by blocked drains. Officials say that proper and timely cleaning of drains is necessary to prevent flooding and traffic problems.

The government is also planning to use technology like GPS tracking and real-time monitoring to keep a closer watch on the work.

Officials said the initiative to buy machines will save money, improve accountability, and lead to better services for the public.